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Emergency Broadcast - This is How We Save our Children
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42 views • September 08, 2021
This is what we can do to stop our children from being jabbed by the experimental drug at schools. We need to draw the line and now is the time!
A Must Watch ( especially if you have school aged children)
Note that this video was made on the 5th Sept 2021 but released on the 8th as the notices had to be authored.
Link to main video from which clips in the broadcast were taken
Chad Manian - "Common Law - Child Protection and Safety Law." full video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DlNXTzR8zW2N/
Download Page for Notices to serve to your school
https://www.tribe528.org/notices
Notices should ideally be delivered by hand to the headteacher. If possible film with a mobile as you deliver as this will be proof it has been received. The alternative is to send the notice/s by recorded delivery.
A meticulous record should be kept (retaining the slip from the post office,) and recording date sent etc, since this may be used in evidence,
Please do not be concerned that the text states that the shot would be accepted if conditions are met by the school. No school in their right mind would accept the conditions given, In most cases they will
not reply. Once you have received no reply after the last notice is sent lawfully they have accepted that what has been stated in the notices is true.
There should be no delay in serving the notice to the headteacher. If a delay is unavoidable this would be the one to serve before the others.
Links to full the video for further clips shown in the broadcast
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/it-will-soon-be-too-late-for-the-children_CVtUzAPAAEa7v2B.html
https://odysee.com/@DavidKnightShow:1/Oxford-Finds-Vaccinated-Have-251X%E2%80%99s-Viral-Load-as-Unvaccinated:6
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/federal-health-minister-039-s-reaction-to-a-039-truth-bomb-039-that-shows-everything_xgXLNnaXW8HiMzp.html
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/%F0%9F%94%B4%E2%9A%A0%F0%9F%94%B4The-Truth-about-Your-Child--Is-Not-Yours!---14-Year-Old-Removed-From-Parents-Custody-After-Refusing-the-JAB!:9
https://www.brighteon.com/afc5558a-31a4-4a1d-bdf7-52d44f03ef82
Telegram channels for groups organising home schooling in UK (if you know of any others please use the email form on the site to let us know.)
https://t.me/SchoolTGR
https://t.me/leaveourkidsalone
Parents may choose the home schooling route. If the authorities contact you do not have to reveal the route you will be taking. A, “Thank you very much for your interest, we have made other arrangements,” should be sufficient without answering any further questions.
Follow Tribe 528 on Odysee 🚀 🔥 ❤️ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@tribe528:b
Visit the website - https://www.tribe528.org/
Join us on Telegram t.me/tribe528
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tribe528
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lTb470DW9cIV/
A Must Watch ( especially if you have school aged children)
Note that this video was made on the 5th Sept 2021 but released on the 8th as the notices had to be authored.
Link to main video from which clips in the broadcast were taken
Chad Manian - "Common Law - Child Protection and Safety Law." full video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DlNXTzR8zW2N/
Download Page for Notices to serve to your school
https://www.tribe528.org/notices
Notices should ideally be delivered by hand to the headteacher. If possible film with a mobile as you deliver as this will be proof it has been received. The alternative is to send the notice/s by recorded delivery.
A meticulous record should be kept (retaining the slip from the post office,) and recording date sent etc, since this may be used in evidence,
Please do not be concerned that the text states that the shot would be accepted if conditions are met by the school. No school in their right mind would accept the conditions given, In most cases they will
not reply. Once you have received no reply after the last notice is sent lawfully they have accepted that what has been stated in the notices is true.
There should be no delay in serving the notice to the headteacher. If a delay is unavoidable this would be the one to serve before the others.
Links to full the video for further clips shown in the broadcast
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/it-will-soon-be-too-late-for-the-children_CVtUzAPAAEa7v2B.html
https://odysee.com/@DavidKnightShow:1/Oxford-Finds-Vaccinated-Have-251X%E2%80%99s-Viral-Load-as-Unvaccinated:6
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/federal-health-minister-039-s-reaction-to-a-039-truth-bomb-039-that-shows-everything_xgXLNnaXW8HiMzp.html
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/%F0%9F%94%B4%E2%9A%A0%F0%9F%94%B4The-Truth-about-Your-Child--Is-Not-Yours!---14-Year-Old-Removed-From-Parents-Custody-After-Refusing-the-JAB!:9
https://www.brighteon.com/afc5558a-31a4-4a1d-bdf7-52d44f03ef82
Telegram channels for groups organising home schooling in UK (if you know of any others please use the email form on the site to let us know.)
https://t.me/SchoolTGR
https://t.me/leaveourkidsalone
Parents may choose the home schooling route. If the authorities contact you do not have to reveal the route you will be taking. A, “Thank you very much for your interest, we have made other arrangements,” should be sufficient without answering any further questions.
Follow Tribe 528 on Odysee 🚀 🔥 ❤️ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@tribe528:b
Visit the website - https://www.tribe528.org/
Join us on Telegram t.me/tribe528
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tribe528
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lTb470DW9cIV/
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