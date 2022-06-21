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Daniel and the Magicians of Babylon
Weekly Sermon Message
Weekly Sermon Message
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35 views • June 21, 2022

Daniel was placed, by God, into an important position within the court of the Babylonian King. He was put there to witness to God's sovereign power over all nations. The lesson for you and me is this: because God controls and directs the affairs of the earth kingdoms we should be mindful that He can and does control the events of your life. Hit the LIKE button 👍 to help more people see this message QUESTION -- Have a question about This Message... Other Bible Questions... or Anything Else? Post in comments section of this video! -----Locate a UCG meeting near you------ ➤ http://ucg.org/congregations/ 🎪 Find our podcast here: https://open.spotify.com/show/3BrkjwU3izZEBsmtx60swZ?si=a39330c58384413c 📚 Dig deeper into your bible with this helpful bible study guide: https://www.ucg.org/bible-study-tools/booklets/you-can-understand-bible-prophecy God was working with Daniel and his companions through the power of His spirit. God gave Daniel spiritual and intellectual gifts. He understood the literature, culture and wisdom of Babylon... but it would be the interpreting of dreams that would cause Daniel to rise to power in the king's court... where he would serve as God's witness. Daniel had proven his obedience through the simple test of not defiling himself with the royal food [either unclean or having been offered to idols]. This is why the book of Daniel begins with a test of obedience! Acts 5:32 "God gives His spirit to those who obey Him" Read this message on our blog: 👉 https://ucgraleigh.blogspot.com/2022/06/daniel-and-magicians-of-babylon.html Photos by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY-NC.​ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/3.0/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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