BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

He Gave Saline Instead of the COVID Shot & Now Faces 35 YEARS IN PRISON!!
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
635 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
255 views • 13 hours ago


Dr. Kirk Moore gave saline instead of the COVID shot—and now faces up to 35 years in prison. In this powerful interview, he shares why he made that choice, how the government launched a sting operation against him, and what it’s cost him personally and professionally. If you care about medical freedom, informed consent, or government overreach, this is a story you need to hear.Show more

Support Dr. Moore: https://www.givesendgo.com/Fight4moore

Follow Dr. Moore on X: https://x.com/Moore22K

To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

Visit https://TNUSA.com/MIA or call CALL 1-800-958-1000

Watch the full interview with Kim Bright: https://jiii.io/lkk6yp

Get Sweet Wheat from Brightcore 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica
Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!

To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

Show less

Keywords
wheatprisonlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy