He Gave Saline Instead of the COVID Shot & Now Faces 35 YEARS IN PRISON!!
4
255 views • 13 hours ago
Dr. Kirk Moore gave saline instead of the COVID shot—and now faces up to 35 years in prison. In this powerful interview, he shares why he made that choice, how the government launched a sting operation against him, and what it’s cost him personally and professionally. If you care about medical freedom, informed consent, or government overreach, this is a story you need to hear.Show more
