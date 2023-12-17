Member of EU-Parliament Warns: Ukraine War is Burning Through a Generation of Men | www.kla.tv/27709

The MEP Clare Daly denounces: The Ukraine war is mercilessly burning through a generation of men. The horrific images of the war are deeply shocking. But instead of an urgently needed dialogue, the West is waging an ongoing debate about even more weapons deliveries. In her short speech, Clare Daly calls for dialogue.
👉 HD-Video & Download: www.kla.tv/27709
👉 Video Text & Sources: www.kla.tv/27709/pdf
The following might also be of interest for you:
We don’t want any war – Paul Burmann (Official Music Video)
https://www.kla.tv/4546
Russia-Ukraine-War: Peace Conference obviously not welcome
https://www.kla.tv/24308
40 Nations demand: NO WAR!
https://www.kla.tv/9650
Current Weapons Deliveries to Ukraine – The entangled weapons’ lobby
https://www.kla.tv/24679
About this channel
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored | what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting | little heard from the people, for the people | daily news on https://www.kla.tv/en and soon available here on Brighteon Stay tuned, it’s worth it!To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
PLEASE NOTE
As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV - Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
SOURCES / LINKS
Ukraine is burning through
a generation of men’ – MEP Clare Daly – speech from 15 Mar 2023 www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhS_7tVv_XQ
Ukraine short of skilled
troops and munitions as losses, pessimism grow www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/03/13/ukraine-casualties-pessimism-ammunition-shortage/
Erich Maria Remarque: Becoming a star with “All Quiet on the Western Front” www.ndr.de/geschichte/koepfe/Erich-Maria-Remarque-Mit-Im-Westen-nichts-Neues-zum-Star,remarque100.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.