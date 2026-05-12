Alex Jones Full Show 5/11/26 w/ Dan Bilzerian

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MONDAY FULL SHOW: Netanyahu Says Israel Has Lost The Information War Against The American People! Covid Lockdowns 2.0 Are Here- Hantavirus Quarantines Now In Place From Australia To US! PLUS, Trump Floats Iran Invasion To Seize Their "Nuclear Dust / Enriched Uranium" 1 Day After Netanyahu Gave Him Marching Orders On 60 Minutes! FINALLY, Dan Bilzerian & Alex Jones Debate Whether Or Not The State Of Israel Should Be Destroyed, Who Was Really Behind The Charlie Kirk Assassination, And Much More! — 5/11/26