David DuByne (ADAPT 2030) Catch-Up 5/7/2025 - Empty Ports and Shelves!





Catching up with David DuBybe about the state of Grand Solar Minimum, Earth Changes, Humanity God-Plasma Super Charge, Tariffs, War, Seeing beyond the political spectrum, what does the next civilization look like, and Think and Grow Rich! So much more covered as well, this is an action and information packed hour. Come hang out!





David DuBynes Book:

Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations. ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book

https://payhip.com/b/3sVi/af5d2e52f9d8183





Show Notes:

https://radiantcreators.com/2025/05/07/david-dubyne-adapt-2030-catch-up-5-7-2025-empty-ports-and-shelves/





Want to create live streams like this? Check out StreamYard: https://streamyard.com/pal/d/4522697986408448





Think and Grow Rich!: The Original Version, Restored and Revised™ Paperback – April 1, 2015

https://amzn.to/4jQThFw





Think and Grow Rich!: The Original Version, Restored and Revised™ Audible Logo Audible Audiobook – Unabridged

https://amzn.to/3YCR0Fk





Think and Grow Rich!: The Original Version, Restored and Revised™: The Original Version, Restored and Revised Kindle Edition

https://amzn.to/42Mu9cN





Magnetic Reversals and Evolutionary Leaps: The True Origin of Species

https://amzn.to/2yuhU5L





Magnetic Reversals and Evolutionary Leaps: The True Origin of Species

https://amzn.to/2yuhU5L



