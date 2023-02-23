https://gettr.com/post/p29bsmka53d

2023.02.22 Miles Guo: The reason why Iran’s president Raisi returned Iran from China earlier than scheduled was because he couldn’t accept Xi Jinping’s condition that the national payment system of Iran must adopt the RMB and the CCP’s payment system, which must also be constitutionalized. It basically means that the CCP can have the total control over Iran by penetrating Iran’s critical vulnerability





2/19/2023 文贵大直播：伊朗总统莱希提前回国是因为不能接受习近平提出的伊朗国家支付系统必须采用数字人民币及中共的支付系统，且宪法化此要求，因为这无疑是等于中共完全掐住了伊朗的要害。



