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Lieutenant Colonel Dr.Theresa Long: "Over 200,000 Service Members Have Rejected The Vaccine."
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168 views • April 24, 2022
Lieutenant Colonel Dr.Theresa Long: "Over 200,000 service members have rejected the vaccine." Whistle blower Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long was a participant of Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable discussion on mandatory COVID-19 vaccines held in Washington D.C. on November 2, 2021. She is a board certified aerospace medicine specialist with a Master's in Public Health. Dr. Long testified: "Senator Johnson has invited me here to make a statement to him regarding my opinion about the life-threatening side effects about the COVID-19 vaccine. My opinion is formed from my medical education, training, and my experience !!
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