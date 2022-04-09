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Who Stole 2020, and Who is in Power? Zack: "Pompeo & Gen Flynn Ignored Evidence Pointing to Italy"
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110 views • April 09, 2022
More evidence unfolds revealing the foreign operatives behind the stolen election, as the Biden Regime throws the U.S. into ruins. Founder of Nations in Action, Maria Zack joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to expose Italy’s involvement in the stolen election, the actions of bad actors like Mike Pompeo, and Italy's former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Zack detailed the ‘Shadow Government’, Pompeo’s efforts to conceal the evidence of the stolen election, and Gen. Flynn’s lies to Trump.
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