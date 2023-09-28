Create New Account
Stew Peters Show: WOKE Taylor Swift & Pfizer Salesman Named “American Royal Family?”
Published 20 hours ago

The Dems, Big Pharma, the NFL, and the satanic music industry are teaming up.
Fashion designer and CEO of One God Clothing Company, Morgan Ariel is here to talk about this latest celebrity alliance.
The backlash from Trump’s pro abortion comments continues.
Musician Bryson Gray is here to talk about Trump’s flip flop on the issue of abortion.
The Pro-Life agenda is not optional.
Perverted teachers are forcing porn on our kids and it’s worse in Canada than it is here in the U.S.
Josh Alexander is back to talk about how his brother Nick was assaulted by Antifa thugs and went uncharged.
Nobody is going after Russell Brand because of his sex life.
Political analyst David Vance is here to talk about the latest from the Russell Brand story.

