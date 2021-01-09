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COVID 19 Gemma O`Doherty - Covid 19 Has Been Proven Not To Exist!
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108 views • January 09, 2021
There is no concrete evidence that the COVID-19 virus even exists - how can you shut countries down and ruin lives with no evidence?
They must have been dumbing the world's population down for years because anybody with even just a few brain cells can see the whole
thing is a monumental scam.
They must have been dumbing the world's population down for years because anybody with even just a few brain cells can see the whole
thing is a monumental scam.
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