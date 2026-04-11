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Dead Scientists & a Global Financial Shift—What’s Going On? | Aaron Day
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Independent crypto and financial analyst and journalist Aaron Day returns to the program with a deeply unsettling look at events that raise far more questions than answers.

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We begin with reports involving high-level scientists and engineers connected to Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), NASA, and MIT who have died or disappeared under unusual circumstances—with little meaningful follow-up or public investigation. The pattern itself is difficult to ignore and raises serious questions about what may be happening behind the scenes.

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From there, Aaron breaks down documented legislation and financial disclosures that point to something far beyond routine corruption—patterns of enrichment tied to powerful politicians and government officials that appear to align with major shifts in the global monetary system. We explore how these moves may signal a broader realignment of power, where policy decisions and financial positioning converge in ways that benefit those closest to the system.

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This suggests a deeper dynamic at play—one where the transformation of the monetary system is not only reshaping global power, but also creating opportunities for those in position to profit from it.

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You can learn more and follow Aaron Day at https://TheAaronDayShow.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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