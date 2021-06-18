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Part II - Great Reset Begins: Don’t Sell the Farm!
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10 views • June 18, 2021
Last week we covered some of the latest news regarding the Great Reset when we talked about Biden’s “America the Beautiful” initiative, which is a government takeover of 30% of all the land in America by 2030 and 50% by 2050.
Why is Biden attempting such a massive land-grab? To find the answer, we are going to be looking at Agenda 2030, Agenda 21, and even UN initiatives going back as far as 1976.
The answers we find only contribute to a much larger vision that globalists have for our future, a bleak dystopia where we are all ruled by a one world government. This is information everyone needs to know!
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Why is Biden attempting such a massive land-grab? To find the answer, we are going to be looking at Agenda 2030, Agenda 21, and even UN initiatives going back as far as 1976.
The answers we find only contribute to a much larger vision that globalists have for our future, a bleak dystopia where we are all ruled by a one world government. This is information everyone needs to know!
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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