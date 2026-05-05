5.5.26: The Road to November Begins Today!

It's Primary Day! Our primary system is the critical first step where we, as conservatives, select the strongest, most principled nominees who can actually defeat the Democrats in November. And that's what it's all about: Winning in November. But winning isn't all about just "R" over "D" if the "R" is just as "D" as the "D" is. Right? Rather than settling for weak, establishment candidates who will fold under the slightest pressure, it is our responsibility to send real conservatives into the battle this summer and fall, which means we need to do our jobs well on Tuesday. With monumental challenges ahead, such as securing our elections, fixing education, unleashing our energy, maximizing economic growth, protecting our values, and sending the right warriors to Columbus and Washington, now is the time to rally together and unify behind proven fighters who share our America First vision. Skipping the primary, or not taking it seriously, hands the process over to those who don't share our values and risks nominating Republicans unprepared for the battles to come. Every vote cast on Tuesday strengthens our base, builds momentum, and ensures we enter November with the best team ready to win big for Ohio families. Show up, vote, and help us lock in the right representatives who will fight for us all, and not for special interests or corrupt leadership.



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