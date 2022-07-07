Ukrainian Parliament Member - 'We Fight For This New World Order'

We have got Ukrainian leaders that are openly admitting that they are fighting on behalf of the New world order.



A Fox News journalist interviewed the Ukrainian parliament member Kira Rudyk.





Fox News: I think the world quite frankly is surprised by the will of the Ukrainian people to stand up and fight. Are you?





Kira Rudyk: Well I'm not surprised. We have been fighting Putin for the last eight years and we had three revolutions in our country when we didn't agree with what was going on.





But right now it is a critical time because we know that we not only fight for Ukraine, we fight for this new world order, for the democratic countries. We know that we are the shield for the Europe.