Footage of Slovakian PM Robert Fico being Evacuated Right after the Assassination Attempt - Rushed to Car after shot

Footage of Slovakian PM Robert Fico being evacuated right after the assassination attempt.

Latest Update: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is in an artificial coma. His condition is critical, said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Slovakia.

pre-Latest Update: Slovak Prime Minister Fico's surgery was successful, his condition is stable and he is conscious, local media reports

⚡️Frames of the first seconds after the shooting in Slovakia, the wounded Prime Minister Fico is put into a car and urgently taken away from the scene of the shooting

⚡️Slovak Prime Minister Fico wounded after shooting, attacker detained

❗️Several shots were fired after a meeting of the Slovak Cabinet of Ministers, when Prime Minister Fico came out to the public; he is now being taken to the hospital, local media report.

There is no information yet about the motive of the shooter. The man who shot at Fico had a legally registered weapon, from which he opened fire, according to Slovak media.

According to their information, the detained man is 71 years old.

According to unofficial information, the man who shot at Fico is a writer and supporter of the opposition party Progressive Slovakia, Juraj Cintula (born 1953).

Prime Minister Fico, who was reportedly injured, has repeatedly spoken out against providing military aid to Ukraine. Additionally, Fico has emphasized that Bratislava is interested in maintaining good relations with Russia.

Sky News: "Hungary, Slovakia, Austria are all now holdouts against the common European line in favor of Ukraine..."

❗️Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who received a gunshot wound as a result of an attack by an unknown person, is transported to the hospital by helicopter, reports the Slovak publication Pravda.

⚡️The condition of the Prime Minister of Slovakia after the assassination attempt is assessed as serious - media

Robert Fico sustained approximately three gunshot wounds, reportedly to the limb, chest, and abdomen, according to media reports.

Witness tells Slovakian outlet Dennik N that she saw "bloody injuries (https://dennikn.sk/minuta/live/20748/premiera-fica-v-handlovej-postrelili)" coming from Slovakia's prime minister's head and chest after he was shot

🏥 Slovakia's prime minister is in "very serious (https://www1.pluska.sk/spravy/z-domova/mimoriadna-sprava-handlovej-spachali-atentat-premiera-fica-zasiahli-ho-2-3-ranami-3)" condition after being shot. He is currently being airlifted to hospital, according to local outlet.

⚡️The man who shot Robert Fico turned out to be a native of the Slovak city of Levice, law enforcement officers are finding out his motives - TV ⚡️The Prime Minister of Slovakia was conscious upon arrival at the hospital, he received assistance and his condition was stabilized, Reuters reports citing a hospital representative.

❗️Putin in a message to the President of Slovakia: please convey to Prime Minister Fico words of the most sincere support, as well as wishes for a speedy and full recovery









