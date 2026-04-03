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BD 2557 - TIME AFTER THE DISASTER .... STRENGHT AND HELP FROM GOD ....
GREAT Revelation JESUS CHRIST
GREAT Revelation JESUS CHRIST
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Revelation 2557

http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/wordofgod/07_html/2/2557.html

*** Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version) ***


THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST

A TREMENDOUS WORK for the ignorant, the searchers and the doubters ....


"In the beginning was the Word ....

A Tedeum to the Creator of Heaven and Earth....

You all are His creatures, once lost to Him ....

And He will not rest until He has recovered all the sheep ...."


With these words the revelations of God to Bertha Dudde began on June 15, 1937, which found the conclusion on August 17, 1965 with the manifestation 9030 as a seal.


Of the total of 94 original books with over 9000 proclamations the following books have been lost: Book Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 21, 22, 26, 29, 38, 39, 40.


These writings are interdenominational!

They want to recruit from no Christian religious affiliation and also to no religious community. They have only the purpose to make the WORD OF GOD, which HE gives to us in the today's time - according to His promise John 14, 21 - accessible to humans.


"He who has My commandments and keeps them is he who loves Me.

But he who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and reveal Myself to him." John 14:21


Summary

http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/index.html


Index Themebooklets:

http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/ebooklets.html


Full text search in all Translations:

http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/search/


"freely ye have recieved, freely give"


Downloads for the entire edition of the New Revelation

http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/edown.html

Up to now 2141 revelations have been translated into English.


Translations available as download:

english, french, spanish, italian, polish, russian, greek, rumanian, dutch, korean

http://bertha-dudde.info/download/index.html




Links to my other channels in German and English:

Links zu meinen anderen Kanälen in Deutsch und Englisch:


DIE LETZTE GROSSE OFFENBARUNG JESU CHRISTI - EIN GEWALTIGES WERK für SUCHENDE, UNWISSENDE und ZWEIFLER

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr9_0h1j8woimjlbwcoiZBw


THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - A TREMENDOUS WORK für the IGNORANT , the SEARCHERS and the DOUBTERS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUKyYQONAYHmKiSxhQFuGwQ


DIE LETZTEN SIEBEN JAHRE der ERDE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZi2i0AOH6syYeoIlqD5vqA


THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7vezICWFu4io7_Zk1W2McQ


GOD corrected - FALSE DOTRINES & ERRORS of the CHURCHES

GOTT berichtigt - IRRLEHREN und IRRTÜMER der KIRCHEN

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHHv65LTxkITAYCp7R8TmQg


PROPHETEN der ENDZEIT - PROPHETS of the END TIMES

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCadlHrN7GXpZuUt5V7n5Kw


Videos in englisch on Brighteon - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/endtimeprophecy


Videos in englisch on Brighteon - EndtimeProphetess BERTHA DUDDE

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theFinalGreatRevelation


Videos in englisch on BITCHUTE - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SekPDXh0OoCq/


Videos in German on BITCHUTE - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PkRklruPmq1x/


Videos in englisch on iConnectFX

END TIME PROPHETESS BERTHA DUDDE - The Final great Revelation of JESU CHRIST

https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx

THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH

https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx


Archive ORG: Sound files only - GOD´s WORD - German and Englisch

https://archive.org/details/@die_letzten_7_jahre_der_erde

Keywords
deathheavenhellsatanraptureluciferjesus christusbertha dudde
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