Mercury and Magnesim

Tim Gray: Tell me Mercury magnesium. How does one affect the other?

Chris Shade, PhD: If we're just talking about getting mercury out. So if we're inside a cell, there's Mercury there. It has to be bound to glutathione. You need the glutathione as transfers to bind those two together. You got your Mercury glutathione conjugate. How does it get out of the cell? They're called phase three transporters. They're transport proteins that recognize the toxin, glutathione conjugates the toxin, glucuronic acid conjugate, sulfate conjugates, and actively transport them across the cell membrane. Actively means they're going to use an ATP and a cofactor. So they're going to use the cellular energy. ATP going to go to ADP to drive the motor. And the cofactor is magnesium, and if you don't have the magnesium, you don't move this stuff out. If you don't have enough magnesium, your glutamate receptors are firing too high, which is going to put you into the anxiousness, which is going to put you into sympathetic overdrive, which is going to deprioritize detoxification. So you need it to run the transporters, you need it to calm and be cool. And I believe that mercury also has a poisoning effect on the uptake transporters for magnesium build a health that lasts.

04/17/2026 - The Hidden Toxins Making You Sick | Tim Gray: https://youtu.be/Gl7hVKJN2SU