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Russophobia - Anti-Russian Swat Team - #StopHatingRussians - 040222
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92 views • April 02, 2022
The #StopHatingRussians project released another video that clearly demonstrated what is happening in the West right now
Do you like books by Tolstoy and Dostoyevsky? Do you listen to classical music by Russian composers? On a shelf in your living room is a Matryoshka doll brought back as a keepsake from the amazing World Cup that took place in Russia?
In 2022, all this is evidence confirming your unreliability and support for Putin! The police have already left for you!
So, in a thirty-second video, you can show all the absurdity and abomination of modern Russophobia, almost legalized in the Western media!
Do you like books by Tolstoy and Dostoyevsky? Do you listen to classical music by Russian composers? On a shelf in your living room is a Matryoshka doll brought back as a keepsake from the amazing World Cup that took place in Russia?
In 2022, all this is evidence confirming your unreliability and support for Putin! The police have already left for you!
So, in a thirty-second video, you can show all the absurdity and abomination of modern Russophobia, almost legalized in the Western media!
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