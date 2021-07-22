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The Dimming: Secret Weapon – Weather Manipulation
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1136 views • July 22, 2021
„Perhaps the greatest lie ever perpetrated on populations all over the world is the condensation trail lie. What we're seeing in our skies is not condensation. It's sprayed particulate dispersions.” But what for? “The only way we can expose and stop what's going on up there in the sky is through a collective shift of consciousness", according the author of this documentary, Dane Wigington. You can also help to create a new awareness for the precious life on our planet and spread this broadcast widely.
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