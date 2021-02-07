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Truth and Stuff about Nick Sandmann
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40 views • February 07, 2021
I explain how the story about an old
native guy banging a drum in Nick Sandmann’s face was one of the most ridiculous story of the last many years. Here is link. If you want jump forward to about 5:45 where the Chief Crybully Phillips starts banging the drum in Nick’s face. https://youtu.be/tPmS6DH7Mg4
native guy banging a drum in Nick Sandmann’s face was one of the most ridiculous story of the last many years. Here is link. If you want jump forward to about 5:45 where the Chief Crybully Phillips starts banging the drum in Nick’s face. https://youtu.be/tPmS6DH7Mg4
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