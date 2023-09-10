KGB Poison Attempt | Mitzi Perdue (TPC #1,340)

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For show notes, have people come to donorsee.com/MineFreeUkraine
Article: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/end-human-trafficking/202208/human-trafficking-ukraine-s-border-0
Frank Perdue book: https://www.amazon.com/Frank-Perdue-Way-Simple-Success-ebook/dp/B09LG6ZB4M/ref=sr_1_9?qid=1638053523&refinements=p_27%3AMitzi+Perdue&s=books&sr=1-9
How To Be Up In Down Times: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08LLCW5XY/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1
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