Facets of Divine Love Path - MORALS, God’s vs Our Definition of Morals, You Must Not List, If We Act Moral – Are We Moral? Feeling vs Not Doing
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 20 hours ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/thM2r6pBzJk

20090927 Overview of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S2P1


Cut:

20m57s - 24m31s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com


spirituality10 commandmentssimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingpracticing moralsyou must not listgods view of moralscausal emotional injuriesmorals of spiritual pathsdesigned to be sexual

