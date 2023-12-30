Frank Zappa - Watermelon In Easter Hay

"Watermelon in Easter Hay", full name "Playing a Guitar Solo With This Band is Like Trying To Grow a Watermelon in Easter Hay", by Frank Zappa, is the penultimate song on the 1979 concept album Joe's Garage.

The song is introduced by opening narration by Zappa as the Central Scrutinizer, which then gives way to a guitar solo. This guitar solo is the only guitar solo specifically recorded for the album, as every other guitar solo was xenochronous—overdubbed from older live recordings.

The entire song consists of two alternating harmonies: A and B / E (This could also be thought of as an E major 7th sus 2), linked by a G#. This simplicity is made more interesting by the emphasis in the solo on the note D#, a tritone above the bass A, which conveys the harmony A#11. The 9/4 time signature keeps the two-chord harmonic structure sounding fresh.

After Zappa died, "Watermelon in Easter Hay" became known as one of his signature songs, and his son Dweezil Zappa later referred to it as "the best solo Zappa ever played".













