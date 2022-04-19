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President Trump and The Law of War
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271 views • April 19, 2022
President Trump Informed The American Citizen's That He was at War...
In an Act of War He Remained Commander and Chief of The Military.
On March 18th 2020 He Publicly Declared He was a War Time President...
A Critical Requirement by The Law of War Needed to Insure Victory!
In an Act of War He Remained Commander and Chief of The Military.
On March 18th 2020 He Publicly Declared He was a War Time President...
A Critical Requirement by The Law of War Needed to Insure Victory!
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