New Zealand: 5 Kids Collapse After Inoculation, News Reporter Fled From the Scene Without Further Investigation

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New Zealand: On 17th January 2022, 5 Kids collapsed after the jab at North Shore Eventfinder Stadium. Instead of calling ambulances, so as not to scare other families off, the vax staff got parents to take their children to the hospital. Liz Gunn questions One News on why they won’t report it.