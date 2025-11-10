The Story the DOJ, the FBI and the Media doesn’t want you to Know w/ Christina Bobb

See exclusives and more at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Former Trump attorney Christina Bobb joins the program to reveal what really happened behind the scenes during the Mar-a-Lago raid. In this explosive interview, Bobb shares firsthand details about the FBI’s actions, the Biden Administration’s weaponization of the DOJ, and the unprecedented use of lawfare against a former president.

She also opens up about her own experience being personally targeted for reporting on irregularities during the 2020 election — including the $1.6 billion lawsuit designed to silence journalists, create fear, and force compliance across the media landscape.

You can purchase her new book at https://ChristinaBobb.com

