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MY PEOPLE Message From The Lord - 3.17.21
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
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40 views • March 18, 2021
Instruction from Father GOD given to His people in these times. Please share it! And we invite you to join this community of followers... :D Here's the info I mentioned in the first portion of the video Transcript will be in the comments section below. We love you all!!!

Please make a note of our website address, in case we disappear from here!

LINK FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS: https://forms.gle/SQiLymWn4dsksojY9
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
https://[email protected]

OUR WEBSITE: https://vickyandchuck.com

OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:
https://[email protected]

VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com

PRIVATE GROUP FOR WOMEN ON FACEBOOK:
Meet Him At The Well (For women only - please send a request to join)

PRAYER TEAM ON FACEBOOK:
The Well Prayer Team (Send request to join. Private group.)

TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!) https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055

Love and hugs from both of us!
Vicky and Chuck
Keywords
godholy spiritjesusyeshuafaithrepentance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy