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MY PEOPLE Message From The Lord - 3.17.21
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40 views • March 18, 2021
Instruction from Father GOD given to His people in these times. Please share it! And we invite you to join this community of followers... :D Here's the info I mentioned in the first portion of the video Transcript will be in the comments section below. We love you all!!!
Please make a note of our website address, in case we disappear from here!
LINK FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS: https://forms.gle/SQiLymWn4dsksojY9
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
https://[email protected]
OUR WEBSITE: https://vickyandchuck.com
OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:
https://[email protected]
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
PRIVATE GROUP FOR WOMEN ON FACEBOOK:
Meet Him At The Well (For women only - please send a request to join)
PRAYER TEAM ON FACEBOOK:
The Well Prayer Team (Send request to join. Private group.)
TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!) https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
Love and hugs from both of us!
Vicky and Chuck
Please make a note of our website address, in case we disappear from here!
LINK FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS: https://forms.gle/SQiLymWn4dsksojY9
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
https://[email protected]
OUR WEBSITE: https://vickyandchuck.com
OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:
https://[email protected]
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
PRIVATE GROUP FOR WOMEN ON FACEBOOK:
Meet Him At The Well (For women only - please send a request to join)
PRAYER TEAM ON FACEBOOK:
The Well Prayer Team (Send request to join. Private group.)
TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!) https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
Love and hugs from both of us!
Vicky and Chuck
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