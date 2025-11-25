ex-FBI Director Comey welcomed the court's Dismissal of his case tonight - swamp dweller dismissed without charges, of course

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prosecution of me is based on malevolence — Comey
Former FBI Director James Comey welcomed the court's decision to dismiss his case, calling it a "prosecution based on malevolence and incompetence."
"It’s a reflection of what the DOJ has become under Donald Trump, which is heartbreaking," Comey added.
While the case was dismissed without prejudice — allowing prosecutors to refile — the 5-year statute of limitations expired in September, making future charges unlikely.