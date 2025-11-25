ex-FBI Director Comey welcomed the court's Dismissal of his case tonight - swamp dweller dismissed without charges, of course

Prosecution of me is based on malevolence — Comey

Former FBI Director James Comey welcomed the court's decision to dismiss his case, calling it a "prosecution based on malevolence and incompetence."

"It’s a reflection of what the DOJ has become under Donald Trump, which is heartbreaking," Comey added.

While the case was dismissed without prejudice — allowing prosecutors to refile — the 5-year statute of limitations expired in September, making future charges unlikely.