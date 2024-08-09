© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the unavoidable truth humanity must face. When you understand the problem right in front of us, you realize the solution is also right in front of us. Let's use our resources wisely, and grow food instead of lawns to solve all of the world's biggest problems. It's time to change the world.
The Problem Is Right In FRONT Of YOUR House - Jim Gale
