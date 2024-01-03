Bombing of infantry and Ukronazi positions with kamikaze drones "VT-40".
Adding:
In just the last 24 hours, air defense systems of the Russian Armed Forces have intercepted 8 Tochka-U tactical missiles (most of them over the Belgorod region), two S-200 anti-aircraft missiles (converted for attacks on ground targets), as well as 34 rockets from the American HIMARS MLRS, Ukrainian "Alder" and Czech Vampire.
