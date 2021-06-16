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▶️ What I Invest In & Why - Amateur Investing #15 | EP#447
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21 views • June 16, 2021
Time for another update on my investment portfolio and my passive income journey. In this episode, I cover my regular monthly update and cover what I invest in and why. This is amateur investing at its finest!
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:48 Investing Updates
06:38 Portfolio Breakdown
08:36 Cryptocurrency Investments
22:15 Stock Investments
30:30 Dividends Vs Growth
33:55 Outro
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.
I cover my rules for investing here: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/Investing:d
Here is the breakdown for my investing and budgeting templates: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/If-You-Want-To-Save-Money:7
Investing Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/71mgq19h
Income Tracking Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/frde28j9
Budgeting Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/5bc6sxor
Dividend Stocks Vs Growth Stock: I invest in dividend stocks because they are typically much safer. I focus on very conservative stocks and aim for an average 5% yield for very realistic and practical returns that are consistent. I pick high-quality companies and ETFs in mostly insurance, banking, real estate, and utilities to focus my wealth growth in safe sectors with some diversification. I invest all my dividends and compound my interest by buying more stocks and building up my passive income to eventually cover all of my expenses. So far it can cover my cell phone and 1 utility bill every month.
Crypto Vs Stocks: I see crypto as a solution to many things. Bitcoin is an improved version of gold in a digital form. Ethereum offers me access to decentralized finance and coins like DASH or BCH offer me digital cash alternatives that allow me to pay for the majority of my expenses. Dividend stocks are a great way to retire in 10 years or less if I can save and invest at least 65% of my income. However, I believe that cryptocurrency may afford me the ability to retire significantly sooner and I am young enough to play with some risk. Ironically, I invest in cryptocurrencies that are considered fairly safe and conservative now.
Growth Crypto Vs Passive Crypto: I earned passive income from lending, real estate, staking, and more with cryptocurrency. It was earning me a lot more income than my stocks were in comparison to my original contributions, but given I believe we are in a very bullish year, I have switched my focus mainly into growth cryptocurrencies by just buying and holding.
For the full report you can find it here:
Read.Cash: https://read.cash/@scottcbusiness/what-i-invest-in-why-amateur-investing-15-c9dabd2c
Publish0x: https://www.publish0x.com/at-scottcbusiness/what-i-invest-in-and-why-amateur-investing-15-xlzjrnj
Was this helpful for you? What stocks do you invest in? Do you prefer growth investing or building passive income? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that pay out regularly? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:48 Investing Updates
06:38 Portfolio Breakdown
08:36 Cryptocurrency Investments
22:15 Stock Investments
30:30 Dividends Vs Growth
33:55 Outro
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.
I cover my rules for investing here: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/Investing:d
Here is the breakdown for my investing and budgeting templates: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/If-You-Want-To-Save-Money:7
Investing Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/71mgq19h
Income Tracking Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/frde28j9
Budgeting Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/5bc6sxor
Dividend Stocks Vs Growth Stock: I invest in dividend stocks because they are typically much safer. I focus on very conservative stocks and aim for an average 5% yield for very realistic and practical returns that are consistent. I pick high-quality companies and ETFs in mostly insurance, banking, real estate, and utilities to focus my wealth growth in safe sectors with some diversification. I invest all my dividends and compound my interest by buying more stocks and building up my passive income to eventually cover all of my expenses. So far it can cover my cell phone and 1 utility bill every month.
Crypto Vs Stocks: I see crypto as a solution to many things. Bitcoin is an improved version of gold in a digital form. Ethereum offers me access to decentralized finance and coins like DASH or BCH offer me digital cash alternatives that allow me to pay for the majority of my expenses. Dividend stocks are a great way to retire in 10 years or less if I can save and invest at least 65% of my income. However, I believe that cryptocurrency may afford me the ability to retire significantly sooner and I am young enough to play with some risk. Ironically, I invest in cryptocurrencies that are considered fairly safe and conservative now.
Growth Crypto Vs Passive Crypto: I earned passive income from lending, real estate, staking, and more with cryptocurrency. It was earning me a lot more income than my stocks were in comparison to my original contributions, but given I believe we are in a very bullish year, I have switched my focus mainly into growth cryptocurrencies by just buying and holding.
For the full report you can find it here:
Read.Cash: https://read.cash/@scottcbusiness/what-i-invest-in-why-amateur-investing-15-c9dabd2c
Publish0x: https://www.publish0x.com/at-scottcbusiness/what-i-invest-in-and-why-amateur-investing-15-xlzjrnj
Was this helpful for you? What stocks do you invest in? Do you prefer growth investing or building passive income? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that pay out regularly? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
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