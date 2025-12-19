Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Richard Ryan | Algorithm Warfare, Liberal Friday | 12.19.25

Dive into the unrelenting truth on "Joe Oltmann Untamed," where Joe dissects the Brown University shooting a homeless man's Reddit post cracking the case wide open, exposing zero security cameras in a building where tuition hits $71,700 a year. With the suspect entering via the Diversity Visa lottery, Trump and Kristi Noem swiftly suspend the program, while a transgender police spokesperson dodges straight talk on the killer. Tim Pool, Dan Bongino, and Kash Patel weigh in as Joe rages at the deadly cost of woke priorities over student safety.

We have digital pioneer Richard Ryan join Joe to expose algorithm warfare. The software developer who built early YouTube monetization tools and generated billions of views reveals how Big Tech deliberately suppresses voices, manipulates feeds, and engineers societal division asking if government pressure or profit drives the censorship machine. From shadow-banning to AI-fueled outrage cycles, Richard lays out the threat to free speech and whether decentralized tech can finally break Silicon Valley's grip.

The show closes with Fun Friday fury as Joe roasts liberal insanity: a Wisconsin judge convicted for helping an illegal escape ICE, Minneapolis launching a human feces map like San Francisco, teary Democrats mourning Trump's name on the Kennedy Center, and activists blocking deportations. Clips of ungrateful illegals and ICE interference drive home the message America's tolerance has limits. "Joe Oltmann Untamed" delivers raw laughs, righteous anger, and unfiltered truth: tune in, wake up, and fight back!





