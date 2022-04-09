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𝐀𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 5 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 2022
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121 views • April 09, 2022
𝐀𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 5 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 2022
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/an-introduction-to-devolution?s=r
Patel reviews the steps that Trump has taken that Patel theorizes will lead to Trump re-assuming his office in the White House. For me it solidifies the concept that Trump will return to office.
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/an-introduction-to-devolution?s=r
Patel reviews the steps that Trump has taken that Patel theorizes will lead to Trump re-assuming his office in the White House. For me it solidifies the concept that Trump will return to office.
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