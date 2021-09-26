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Australia asks the World for help
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330 views • September 26, 2021
1. Alex Jones breaks down the escalating medical tyranny that’s now totally conquered Australia, with two activists from the country explaining just how dire the situation is as their freedoms are stripped away in the name of public health.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-australians-issue-emergency-sos-to-the-world-watch-live/
2. “The ICUs are full of VACCINATED people” - Italian medical staff speaking out to correct the speaker before the interview was cut. Truth must be supressed.
https://www.brighteon.com/2c348590-cabe-4248-b3f3-a31be5c7b544
3. More evidences vaccine cause the blood clot from Mike Adams.
https://www.brighteon.com/98c09f78-e1a1-4be0-a32d-962e290080ac
4. NAVY SURGEON REVEALS THE DAMAGE BEING CAUSED BY THE VACCINE IN THE MILITARY. CHINA IS VERY HAPPY:
https://www.brighteon.com/4567650a-4286-4071-ac31-0e53c7153846
5. How much did this boy get in birthdaypresent from Bill Gates ?
https://www.brighteon.com/e334d560-0d25-477e-9c59-bf1633dc62e5
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-australians-issue-emergency-sos-to-the-world-watch-live/
2. “The ICUs are full of VACCINATED people” - Italian medical staff speaking out to correct the speaker before the interview was cut. Truth must be supressed.
https://www.brighteon.com/2c348590-cabe-4248-b3f3-a31be5c7b544
3. More evidences vaccine cause the blood clot from Mike Adams.
https://www.brighteon.com/98c09f78-e1a1-4be0-a32d-962e290080ac
4. NAVY SURGEON REVEALS THE DAMAGE BEING CAUSED BY THE VACCINE IN THE MILITARY. CHINA IS VERY HAPPY:
https://www.brighteon.com/4567650a-4286-4071-ac31-0e53c7153846
5. How much did this boy get in birthdaypresent from Bill Gates ?
https://www.brighteon.com/e334d560-0d25-477e-9c59-bf1633dc62e5
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