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RAW Alexa Lavoie shot point blank by riot police while reporting live in Ottawa
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70 views • February 22, 2022
Rebel News.
Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant has spoken with Alexa and with legal counsel. We will sue the police on Alexa's behalf.
Alexa Lavoie, was brutally assaulted and targeted by the police while covering the peaceful protests in Ottawa. This is a disgusting abuse of power, and we plan to sue. Please donate at https://www.StandWithAlexa.com to offset the cost of her legal fees.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvie73-raw-alexa-lavoie-shot-point-blank-by-riot-police-while-reporting-live-in-ot.html
Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant has spoken with Alexa and with legal counsel. We will sue the police on Alexa's behalf.
Alexa Lavoie, was brutally assaulted and targeted by the police while covering the peaceful protests in Ottawa. This is a disgusting abuse of power, and we plan to sue. Please donate at https://www.StandWithAlexa.com to offset the cost of her legal fees.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvie73-raw-alexa-lavoie-shot-point-blank-by-riot-police-while-reporting-live-in-ot.html
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