Dominion Fraud - Forced Vacs

Georgia Elections Officials Were Reportedly Filmed Destroying EvidenceRon at CodeMonkey just came out with an amazing tweet a few minutes ago.Apparently Ron was with a group of people who filmed Georgia officials destroying evidence. The Georgia officials never had a clue because they didn’t know the group was there, in part because Twitter had censored their hashtag ‘Dominion Watch’:Twitter did a great job censoring the Dominion Watch hashtag.Georgia elected officials had no idea we were on the ground filming them destroying evidence.— Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 2, 2020Trump Attorney Phil Kline: Two Trailers Full of Completed Ballots Were Delivered to Pennsylvania from NY — One on November 4th!Attorney Phillip Kline with the Amistad Project joined Lou Dobbs on Tuesday following the explosive hearing this afternoon in Arlington, Virginia.Kline earlier at his press conference introduced two different USPS contract truck drivers who went public after they found it “unusual” and were concerned when they realized that had transferred completed ballots and fraudulent ballots to stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.Canadians divided over mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, priority inoculationsCanadians appear to be turning against mandatory COVID-19 inoculations whenever a vaccine becomes available, with a new poll suggesting the number of people opposed to the idea is growing.The poll by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies is the latest to take the public's temperature during the COVID-19 pandemic, and comes as governments and scientists around the world are scrambling to find a vaccine.The issue of mandatory and forced vaccination in light of COVID-19The issue of mandatory (and perhaps even forced) vaccination has increasingly been the subject of discussion due to the COVID-19 situation. Canada’s governments at the federal, provincial and municipal levels have violated Canadians’ Charter freedoms to move, travel, assemble, associate and practice their faith, in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Some government leaders have speculated that some restrictions on our Charter rights and freedoms will remain in place until a vaccine becomes available.Can governments require a person be vaccinated, and impose sanctions if they don’t, or even forcibly vaccinate a person?Here Comes The Flood: Justin Trudeau's Plan To Diversify Rural Canada With Foreign ImmigrantsIn 2019, the Canadian government announced that it is going to import over 1 million racially diverse immigrants between the years 2020 and 2022. They also announced a new immigration initiative called the 'Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot Program', or RNIP. The RNIP is intended to be the solution to something that Canadian government has considered to be a major obstacle to their plans to diversifying the Canadian population: The vast majority of immigrants that come to the country settle in just a few major cities, leaving small cities, towns, and rural areas largely unaffected by mass immigration.Follow us on uncensored platforms