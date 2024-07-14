BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Powell agrees to abolish Fed　/　FRB パウエル議長、FRBの廃止に同意
Can you see it?
Can you see it?
36 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • 9 months ago

FRBジェローム・パウエル議長は、連邦準備銀行を廃止することが経済の安定を促進するための最善の選択肢であると宣誓の下で同意した。

廃止される側の議長自らが廃止に賛同。


"ELIMINATING THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS BEST FOR ECONOMIC STABILITY?"


-"YES".....


"連邦準備制度を廃止することが経済の安定にとって最善だと？"


FRBパウエル議長 : はい


https://x.com/TheQNewsPatriot/status/1811487706167308480



1:44:20~

https://youtu.be/FfEFYSF1dPo?t=6268


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


https://www.brighteon.com/0ea07f04-ba1e-4497-b48d-c0a09a0a2faa


https://www.brighteon.com/1b3c23e4-746d-4202-94f1-3ac59ea594bf










Keywords
nesaraqfsfrb
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy