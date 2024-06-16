The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 32: Bitterness is Deadly

Bitterness is a fatal spiritual disease caused by anger, rejection and failure. The incubation period can be just a few months or it can exceed more than fifty years and the blood of Jesus is the only cure.

A prime example of bitterness is found in the life of Esau. He did not have a good start in life. God rejected him before he was even born and his mother preferred Jacob over him. Later he sold his birthright and rebelliously married two idol worshiping women.

Essentially, he just dug a hole that got deeper and deeper. Later, he tried to repent, but was rejected by God; as a result, he became a bitter man who brought a curse upon himself and his descendants. His story reminds us that if we have sinned, we need to take responsibility and repent of it.

If we have been treated unfairly, we need to ask God to give us the grace to forgive and not let it grow into bitterness. It is impossible to live a sloppy spiritual life and expect God's blessings as well.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1390.pdf

RLJ-1390 -- APRIL 14, 2013

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm