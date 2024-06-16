BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 32: Bitterness is Deadly
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
121 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 10 months ago

Bitterness is a fatal spiritual disease caused by anger, rejection and failure. The incubation period can be just a few months or it can exceed more than fifty years and the blood of Jesus is the only cure.

A prime example of bitterness is found in the life of Esau. He did not have a good start in life. God rejected him before he was even born and his mother preferred Jacob over him. Later he sold his birthright and rebelliously married two idol worshiping women.

Essentially, he just dug a hole that got deeper and deeper. Later, he tried to repent, but was rejected by God; as a result, he became a bitter man who brought a curse upon himself and his descendants. His story reminds us that if we have sinned, we need to take responsibility and repent of it.

If we have been treated unfairly, we need to ask God to give us the grace to forgive and not let it grow into bitterness. It is impossible to live a sloppy spiritual life and expect God's blessings as well.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1390.pdf

RLJ-1390 -- APRIL 14, 2013

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

Keywords
biblefailureangerbitternessrejection
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy