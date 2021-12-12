Your Invitation to Private Prayer Meetings/Worship On Zoom

Needing Prayer or Prayer for healing or Just a listening ear. Please Listen this video first before joining me.Matthew 6:5-8King James Version Bible5 And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward.6 But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.7 But when ye pray, use not vain repetitions, as the heathen do: for they think that they shall be heard for their much speaking.8 Be not ye therefore like unto them: for your Father knoweth what things ye have need of, before ye ask him.Another way to occupy my time. I would just post a short video to say when Im on with the link.If you would like to stop by my censored facebook page, this is the link