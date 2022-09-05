Food, Dollar, War & Persecution 05/09/2022

Today we take a look at how Bird Flu hits the U.S and how Bizarre Disasters hit food plants. Food Shortages are on the horizon as container ships awaits to load export off Shanghai. Today Pastor Stan also shares how Britain adds more Nuclear Warheads to Trident Submarines and Biden also admitted that Washington had been exposed. Pastor Stan shares a vision he had this last Sunday, and we ask that you pray and fast with us.00:00 Vision from Stan Johnson05:04 Bird Flu Explodes in U.S.07:27 Ships piling up at Anchorages off China’s Port08:34 No Truck Parts11:36 Worshippers can’t get Moloch to Answer them15:35 Quantum Computer Readiness17:06 WHO to strip 195 Nations of their Sovereignty23:56 Nuclear War30:08 Coming PersecutionVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112