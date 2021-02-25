© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cops Trafficking Children! CPS Running It Milwaukee - WATCH IT! End Your Denial
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
171 views • February 25, 2021
The vast majority of Americans avoid this subject thereby BECOMING PART OF THE PROBLEM! IF YOU WILL NOT LOOK AT THE EVIDENCE AND DEMAND IT STOP, IT WILL NEVER STOP!
Child Trafficking is an epidemic in America and Elites, Governments & the rich run and fund the networks and purchase the children. We MUST STOP THIS NOW! They are destroying our country and raping/murdering our children
Child Trafficking is an epidemic in America and Elites, Governments & the rich run and fund the networks and purchase the children. We MUST STOP THIS NOW! They are destroying our country and raping/murdering our children
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.