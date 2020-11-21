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World Doctors Alliance Hearing, Pfizer-BioNTech Emergency Scheme, Covid Binary Bioweapon: 11.20.2020
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422 views • November 21, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
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Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
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WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE HEARING #1 IN BERLIN, GERMANY 10.10.2020
Submitted by Karen
November 20, 2020
Watch Bart’s video: https://youtu.be/kH4CgUhpM74
Watch BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/wda-berlin-10-10-20-elke-de-klerk_TgVR2xP89TsLrXJ.html
Related:
https://counterinformation.wordpress.com/2020/09/28/why-germanys-corona-extra-parliamentary-inquiry-committee-is-necessary-dr-heiko-schoning/#comment-51959
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/blog/wda-berlin-10-10-20-elke-de-klerk/
--
Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use of COVID-19 shots in US
Submitted by Karen
By LAURAN NEERGAARD Nov. 20, 2020
https://apnews.com/article/pfizer-emergency-use-covid-19-vaccine-177b3ba382517392911c029ecbe74daa
--
Top Pathologist Claims Coronavirus is “The Greatest Hoax Ever Perpetrated on an Unsuspecting Public”
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/top-pathologist-claims-coronavirus-is-the-greatest-hoax-ever-perpetrated-on-an-unsuspecting-public/
--
The Latest: US averaging over 1,300 virus deaths per day
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-travel-air-travel-hong-kong-coronavirus-pandemic-a21a3832748e8bfc6a8e052636c84eaf
--
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
https://apnews.com/article/emergency-use-covid-19-vaccine-explained-c8cca451619c1705e06414a32c20facb
--
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use of COVID-19 shots in US
https://apnews.com/article/pfizer-emergency-use-covid-19-vaccine-177b3ba382517392911c029ecbe74daa
--
Operation Warp Speed Reveals COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan by Military: “All of America Must Receive the Vaccine Within 24 Hours” After FDA Fast-track Approval
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/operation-warp-speed-reveals-covid-vaccine-distribution-plan-by-military-all-of-america-must-receive-the-vaccine-within-24-hours-after-fda-fast-track-approval/
--
Insanity Wrap #91: Lockdowns Now, Lockdowns Tomorrow, Lockdowns Forever!
https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/11/19/insanity-wrap-91-lockdowns-now-lockdowns-tomorrow-lockdowns-forever-n1156064
--
Danish Medical Study: Wearing Masks DOES NOT Protect from COVID-19 Infection
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/danish-medical-stdy-wearing-masks-does-not-protect-from-covid-19-infection
--
‘Massive Civil Disobedience’: Victor Davis Hanson Predicts Pushback As States Impose More Coronavirus Restrictions
https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/18/massive-civil-disobedience-victor-davis-hanson-predicts-pushback-lockdowns-invade-peoples-homes/
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE HEARING #1 IN BERLIN, GERMANY 10.10.2020
Submitted by Karen
November 20, 2020
Watch Bart’s video: https://youtu.be/kH4CgUhpM74
Watch BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/wda-berlin-10-10-20-elke-de-klerk_TgVR2xP89TsLrXJ.html
Related:
https://counterinformation.wordpress.com/2020/09/28/why-germanys-corona-extra-parliamentary-inquiry-committee-is-necessary-dr-heiko-schoning/#comment-51959
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/blog/wda-berlin-10-10-20-elke-de-klerk/
--
Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use of COVID-19 shots in US
Submitted by Karen
By LAURAN NEERGAARD Nov. 20, 2020
https://apnews.com/article/pfizer-emergency-use-covid-19-vaccine-177b3ba382517392911c029ecbe74daa
--
Top Pathologist Claims Coronavirus is “The Greatest Hoax Ever Perpetrated on an Unsuspecting Public”
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/top-pathologist-claims-coronavirus-is-the-greatest-hoax-ever-perpetrated-on-an-unsuspecting-public/
--
The Latest: US averaging over 1,300 virus deaths per day
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-travel-air-travel-hong-kong-coronavirus-pandemic-a21a3832748e8bfc6a8e052636c84eaf
--
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
https://apnews.com/article/emergency-use-covid-19-vaccine-explained-c8cca451619c1705e06414a32c20facb
--
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use of COVID-19 shots in US
https://apnews.com/article/pfizer-emergency-use-covid-19-vaccine-177b3ba382517392911c029ecbe74daa
--
Operation Warp Speed Reveals COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan by Military: “All of America Must Receive the Vaccine Within 24 Hours” After FDA Fast-track Approval
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/operation-warp-speed-reveals-covid-vaccine-distribution-plan-by-military-all-of-america-must-receive-the-vaccine-within-24-hours-after-fda-fast-track-approval/
--
Insanity Wrap #91: Lockdowns Now, Lockdowns Tomorrow, Lockdowns Forever!
https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/11/19/insanity-wrap-91-lockdowns-now-lockdowns-tomorrow-lockdowns-forever-n1156064
--
Danish Medical Study: Wearing Masks DOES NOT Protect from COVID-19 Infection
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/danish-medical-stdy-wearing-masks-does-not-protect-from-covid-19-infection
--
‘Massive Civil Disobedience’: Victor Davis Hanson Predicts Pushback As States Impose More Coronavirus Restrictions
https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/18/massive-civil-disobedience-victor-davis-hanson-predicts-pushback-lockdowns-invade-peoples-homes/
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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