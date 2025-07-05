BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BONUS - Not Ur Mama's News - #4 The Return of the Georgia Guidestones
BONUS - Not Ur Mama's News - #4 The Return of the Georgia Guidestones
unionoftheunknowns
unionoftheunknowns
1 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 07/11/25, 05:00 PM

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News!  This week we cover:

Project Monarch, UK style.My Pillow? No, Our Pillow, say Feds.Used body parts for sale, one careless (and creepy) owner.More Georgia Guidestones news! But not that much more to report actually…

In between, other topics crop up as readily as fake federal warrants.



This Week’s News Challenge:

What can you uncover about the weird story of the ⁠“boys on the tracks”⁠? (And we’re not talking The Railway Children here!)



Unknowns appearing this week: Ashley, Terry, Justin and Keel.


Listen on SPOTIFY

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/BONUS---Not-Ur-Mamas-News---4-The-Return-of-the-Georgia-Guidestones-e1ns477


News Item Links:

⁠King Takes Queen⁠ (lots of choice for this link!);

⁠My Pillow Fight⁠;

⁠Creepy Body Parts Warehouse Sale⁠;

⁠The Ministry of Truth on the Georgia Guidestones⁠ (to be taken with a pinch of salt).



Other Useful links:

⁠Swipe Right Rehab⁠ — Jackye's other podcast, co-hosted with her friend Gianna on the perils and pitfalls of online dating.

⁠The Propaganda Report⁠, with Brad Binkley and Monica Perez - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ — freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.



Please send us your take on this weeks news challenge, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130



Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mamas News.



(Just don't tell your mama.)


Keywords
newslibertypoliticspodcastlifecapitalismculturemonarchagorismanarcho
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy