Is Autopilot on cars AutoDeath?? It can be, We are a long way from safe driverless cars.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A look how the real data is not out there and we are being lied to by techie weirdos who are out of touch with reality. This tech is further making us stupid! We need to STOP, Look at it with better smarter eyes and test our way slowly into the consumer market with a target years in the future. Bears are getting smarter than us! LOL