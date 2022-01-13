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💉PERICARDITIS AFTER 1ST PHFIZER DOSE💉THEY TOLD HER IT WAS'NT A REACTION FROM THE VACCINE
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76 views • January 13, 2022
AFTER HER 1ST PFIZER VACCINE SHOT SHE STARTED HAVING A BAD REACTION, THE HOSPITAL TOLD HER IT WAS'NT A ADVERSE REACTION FROM THE VACCINE, THEY SENT HER HOME THEN SHE GOT EVEN MORE SICK SO SHE HAD TO GO BACK TO HOSPITAL, ALL THIS AFTER HER 1ST PFIZER VACCINE SHOT. SMH
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