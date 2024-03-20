Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Mass Illegal Immigration Being Used to Politically Transform US, Warns Elon Musk
Published 17 hours ago

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Mass Illegal Immigration Being Used to Politically Transform US, Warns Elon Musk


Elon Musk, the owner of X, has been sounding the alarm about the border crisis and the impact of illegal immigration. He recently went on Don Lemon's show to talk about the census and how illegal immigration could give Democrats more votes.


In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.


