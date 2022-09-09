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Prophecy 66 - Blow The Trumpet And Warn, YAHUSHUA Is Not Coming For The Church But For HIS BRIDE! (Bride 144,000, Will Fight For and Protect the Guests, Warn Them Not To Take The Mark 666! (mirrored)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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this is a mirrored video 

YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 66
Blow The Trumpet And Warn, YAHUSHUA Is Not Coming For The Church But For HIS BRIDE!
Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH
through Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
December 8, 2002 In A Dream and An Accompanying Prophecy
To see all the Revelation please go to link below
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.htm

please visit 
https://amightywind.com/home.html 

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: 

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html  

Sunday Worship Mark of the beast:

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html 
The False Blue Beam Rapture:

 https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html 

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred 
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html  
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: 

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994 ​ 
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw  
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc  
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme 



Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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