3/1/2023 Miles Guo: We shall shout out the strongest voice to the Americans that Chinese people and American people have the best friendship; Judy Chu cannot represent all overseas Chinese; we will not allow any signs of anti-Chinese sentiment
#CPAC #NOToAntiChinese #NoToAntiChineseSentiment #JudyChu #FriendshipbetweenChineseandAmericans
3/1/2023 文贵直播：我们要向美国人发出最强的声音，中美人民是最友好的两个民族，中国人在海外的不都是赵美心，我们不允许有任何排华的苗头！
#CPAC #禁止反华 #禁止排华 #赵美心 #中美友谊
