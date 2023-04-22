https://gettr.com/post/p2f1cds3141
The Australia Strategic Policy Institute report shows you the most attacked list by CCP, Miles Guo is number 2, and the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement is number 1.
澳大利亚战略政策研究所的报告向你展示了被中共攻击最多的名单，郭文贵先生排名第二，香港民运排名第一。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp
